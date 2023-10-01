Netflix’s Interactive Rom-Com “Choose Love” Offers Viewers a Chance to Control the Storyline

Netflix continues to innovate the way we consume media with its latest interactive film, “Choose Love”. Following in the footsteps of “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” and “Escape the Undertaker”, this rom-com allows viewers to actively participate in shaping the narrative.

The story revolves around Cami Calloway, a successful recording engineer played Laura Marano. Cami is in a long-term relationship with Paul and everything seems perfect. However, she can’t shake the feeling that something is missing. When she reconnects with her old flame, Jack Menna, and encounters British rockstar Rex Galier, she sees an opportunity to explore what could be.

From the beginning of the film, viewers are drawn into Cami’s world and faced with the task of influencing her choices. As I watched, I found myself rooting for Cami’s relationship with Paul, but the film cleverly presents compelling chemistry with all three love interests – Paul, Rex, and Jack.

While the relationships are well-portrayed, the characters themselves lack depth outside of their romantic connections to Cami. This prevents viewers from truly getting to know them in a meaningful way.

However, it’s important to note that “Choose Love” is not striving for critical acclaim or intellectual stimulation. It is a film designed to entertain and engage viewers in a lighthearted manner. The seamless transitions between scenes and the cohesive flow of the story, regardless of choices made, contribute to a smooth viewing experience.

The film’s biggest strength lies in its interactive nature. Viewers have the power to shape the storyline, making it a great distraction for those looking to unwind or simply have fun. Whether you want Cami to pursue her childhood love, commit to her boyfriend, or embark on a journey with a rockstar, “Choose Love” has an ending to satisfy every mood.

In conclusion, Netflix’s “Choose Love” offers an engaging and entertaining rom-com experience with a unique twist. While the characters may lack depth, the interactive nature of the film makes it an enjoyable watch for those seeking a lighter form of entertainment.

