Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – A Futuristic Heist Adventure

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the long-awaited sequel to the beloved 2000 stop-motion film, had its world premiere at the 2023 BFI London Film Festival. While the original movie drew inspiration from prisoner-of-war escape films, this sequel takes a different approach, embracing the futuristic world of 1960s spy movies.

Directed Sam Fell, known for his work on ParaNorman and Flushed Away, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget transports viewers to a bright and gadget-filled world. The movie features lasers, sculpted metal, mechanized steel doors, and mind-control plots. Drawing inspiration from iconic spy franchises like James Bond and Mission: Impossible, the sequel shifts focus from escape to a daring heist. The chickens must infiltrate a high-tech farm facility that holds secrets unknown to the world.

The storyline centers on practical Ginger, now voiced Thandiwe Newton, and reckless Rocky, played Zachary Levi. The couple has settled on a secret island with the other liberated chickens. However, their daughter Molly, voiced Bella Ramsey, yearns for adventure. When she discovers a seemingly perfect chicken paradise called Fun-Land Farms, Molly embarks on a daring investigation.

Fun-Land Farms, as it turns out, is operated the original film’s antagonist, Mrs. Tweedy, voiced Miranda Richardson. The farm is guarded robotic moles and rocket-firing ducks and run Tweedy’s new husband, Dr. Fry, portrayed Nick Mohammed. The farm’s secret lies in a mind-control collar and an artificial environment that fools the chickens into a state of happiness before their demise.

As the chickens strive to rescue Molly from this nefarious scheme, they encounter various comedic obstacles and employ their signature wit and resourcefulness. While the film’s pacing initially feels slow, the energy picks up once the action shifts to the surreal world of Fun-Land Farms.

With its references to ’60s espionage classics and its satirical take on mind control, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget offers a fresh and entertaining adventure for both children and adults. The film is set to debut on Netflix on December 15, providing audiences with a delightful and nostalgic trip back to the world of these beloved clay characters.

Sources: Film’s world premiere at the 2023 BFI London Film Festival