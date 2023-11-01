Netflix Introduces Downloadable Content to Ad-Supported Tier

Netflix has marked the one-year anniversary of its ad-supported plan with a major enhancement – the addition of downloadable TV shows and movies. In a recent blog post Amy Reinhard, Netflix’s President of Advertising, the streaming giant confirmed that this feature will be available the end of the week.

What sets Netflix apart from its competitors is that the downloaded content will not include ads, ensuring that users experience the same ad-free viewing as its pricier plans. This move makes Netflix the only ad-supported streaming service that allows users to download content from its library.

The introduction of downloadable content to the ad-supported tier is a significant development in the ongoing battle among streaming services. With ad-free tiers becoming more expensive, cheaper ad-supported options offer a more affordable entry point for viewers. These tiers also contribute to the average revenue per user for streamers, who generate additional income from advertisements.

Netflix emphasized the growing success of its ad-supported tier, with 15 million global monthly active users reported in the blog post. In addition to downloads, the company plans to introduce new ad formats, including live sponsors for sports events and advertisements featuring QR codes.

Furthermore, Netflix intends to release a new ad format in early 2024 that provides binge watchers with the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free fourth episode after watching three consecutive episodes of a series. The specifics of how this format will apply to movies and documentaries are still unclear.

While the addition of downloads to the ad-supported tier is a welcome advantage for viewers, it is worth noting that some evidence suggests an increase in ad load on both Netflix and Disney Plus during the first six months of their ad-supported services. However, with this upgrade, Netflix may compel other streaming services to follow suit in order to enhance the value offered their cheaper tiers.

