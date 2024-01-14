New British Drama “Champion” Showcases Talent and Diversity

In the realm of British music, it is usually white British artists who find success across the Atlantic. Genres like Britfunk, Afroswing, Grime, and Drill rarely make it to American shores, often getting overshadowed Euro-pop and Eurovision hits. However, there is a growing hope that this may change, as the popular new drama “Champion” not only serves as compelling entertainment but also showcases the immense talent of British musicians.

Led a trio of stars, Déja J Bowens, Malcolm Kamulete, and Ray BLK, “Champion” tells the story of Vita Champion and her brother Bosco, played Bowens and Kamulete respectively. In addition to their impressive acting skills, both Bowens and Kamulete are talented musicians in their own right, adding a captivating musical element to the series. Ray BLK, a well-known artist in the UK, serves as the Music Executive for the show alongside grime pioneer Ghetts.

The release of the accompanying soundtrack further emphasizes the musical prowess of the cast and highlights the depth of talent in the British music scene. Despite their success in the UK, Ray BLK and Ghetts may be relatively unknown to American audiences, which adds an exciting element of discovery for viewers across the pond.

“Champion” is not only a showcase of musical talent but also a step towards better representation and diversity in the television industry. The cast features a range of talented actors, including Nadine Marshall, Ray Fearon, Jo Martin, and many others, bringing a rich and diverse range of experiences to the screen.

With streaming platforms becoming the go-to destination for underserved Black viewers seeking programming that speaks to them, “Champion” has the potential to make a significant impact. By combining compelling storytelling, powerful performances, and outstanding music, this British drama has the ingredients to captivate audiences on a global scale. As the series gains traction and recognition, it is hoped that it will pave the way for more diverse content and bring greater visibility to the incredible talent within the British music and television industries.