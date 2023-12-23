New Netflix Series “Champion’s Journey” Takes Viewers Behind-the-Scenes of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Netflix has announced its latest sports-centric series, “Champion’s Journey,” which delves into the behind-the-scenes action of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Produced in collaboration with FIFA+, the six-episode project is set to premiere on December 30. The series, a follow-up to the successful 2022 series “Captains,” offers exclusive footage and interviews with some of soccer’s biggest stars.

The newly released trailer for “Champion’s Journey” provides a sneak peek into what viewers can expect. The series features insights from renowned players such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, Gareth Bale, and Simon Kjær. These football icons share their experiences and perspectives as they competed for glory in the highly anticipated tournament held in Qatar.

Messi, speaking candidly in the trailer, acknowledges the intensity of the World Cup: “This is a World Cup, and it’s really tough. We’re going to fight.” Meanwhile, Ronaldo makes it clear that winning is his main focus: “Everybody wants to win.”

The 2022 World Cup final, taking place on December 18, saw Messi’s Argentina emerge victorious over Mbappé’s French squad in a thrilling penalty shootout. Messi, who currently plays for the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, was honored with the Golden Ball, recognizing him as the tournament’s best player.

Netflix has established itself as a hub for sports documentaries and series in recent years. With the success of shows like “Quarterback” and “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” the streaming giant continues to cater to sports enthusiasts around the world.

“Champion’s Journey” promises to provide an immersive and compelling behind-the-scenes look at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, revealing untold stories and showcasing the competitiveness and determination of these elite athletes. Mark your calendars for December 30 and get ready to witness the extraordinary moments from the world of football.