TokyoPop Announces Boys Love Manga for Captain Laserhawk Series

TokyoPop has revealed that they will be publishing a boys love manga-style comic based on the popular Netflix anime-style series, Captain Laserhawk, which is a spin-off of Ubisoft’s Blood Dragon alt-universe. The comic, titled Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, will provide background information on the Netflix series and will be written Ben Khan with art from Bayou Kun.

For those unfamiliar with Blood Dragon, it is a series of games and other media created Ubisoft that reimagines characters from their video games, such as Far Cry and Rayman, in an ’80s sci-fi-style world filled with neon aesthetics. Captain Laserhawk is a Netflix animated series produced Adi Shankar, the creator of Netflix’s Castlevania. It brings together various Ubisoft characters, including Dolph Laserhawk and Alex Taylor, in the Blood Dragon universe as they embark on a heist and navigate a blossoming romance.

Writer Ben Kahn expressed their gratitude to Adi Shankar, Ubisoft, and TokyoPop for allowing them to contribute to this unique universe. They shared their excitement for fans to discover the origins of Dolph Laserhawk’s ill-fated romance and how it shaped his journey.

The manga, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, will be a 176-page original graphic novel set to release on December 14. Fans of the series and those interested in digital comics can explore the best digital comic reading apps available on both iOS and Android platforms.

