Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix – A Postmodern Multimedia Experiment on Netflix

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is a new series on Netflix that takes the concept of video game adaptations to a whole new level. Rather than simply staying true to its source material or updating characters, the series brilliantly strips its source material for parts and fashions them into a postmodern multimedia experiment.

Loosely based on Far Cry 3’s Blood Dragon expansion, the series incorporates elements from multiple Ubisoft games such as Watch Dogs, Rayman, and Rainbow Six Siege. Set in a dystopian cyberpunk reality, Captain Laserhawk follows the story of Dolph Laserhawk, a disgraced supersoldier turned criminal, and his boyfriend Alex Taylor. They navigate a totalitarian technocracy known as Eden, as they rally against an authoritarian power structure.

The series opens with an impressive action sequence that showcases the stellar animation and direction brought to the project. But what sets Captain Laserhawk apart is its exploration of oppressive societies and how to dismantle them. The show cleverly uses characters from various video games to make nuanced points about the importance of identity and pushing back against tyrannical regimes.

What makes Captain Laserhawk truly unique is its bold visual style and ambitious storytelling. Throughout the season, there are nods to Ubisoft’s library of IP, creating a rich and immersive world. With its focus on anti-establishment revolutionaries and the relationship between its two lead characters, the series is sure to draw attention from both fans and critics.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is a punchy treat for viewers with taste and sense. Its finale sets the stage for even more exciting chapters in the future. The series is now streaming on Netflix and stars Nathaniel Curtis, Boris Hiestand, and Caroline Ford, among others.

