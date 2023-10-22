Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix Review

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is Netflix’s new animated series adaptation of Ubisoft’s Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. Set in the alternate future of 1992, the show follows cyborg supersoldier Dolph Laserhawk, who is forced to join a black ops team consisting of characters from other Ubisoft games, including Jade from Beyond Good & Evil and a talking bullfrog from the Assassin’s Creed series. With a plot filled with twists and turns, the show embraces its own brand of goofiness while providing an entertaining experience.

The animation style of Captain Laserhawk is reminiscent of old GI Joe cartoons, with occasional changes in animation style that work surprisingly well. The show’s energy and lack of coherence are balanced its clever spin on characters and themes from Ubisoft franchises. It manages to engage viewers despite its potential to become self-congratulatory.

However, the show does have its flaws. With only six episodes in the first season, it doesn’t have enough time to fully explore the themes of resistance and regime destruction. Some characters and emotional beats could have benefited from more development. Nevertheless, Captain Laserhawk remains endearingly goofy and disposable, capturing the essence of rebellion within a restrictive system.

Overall, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is a fun and entertaining watch. While it may not be revolutionary, it quickly wins over viewers and leaves them wanting more. The complete first season is now streaming on Netflix.

