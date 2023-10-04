Netflix and Ubisoft Collaborate on Animated Series Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

Netflix and Ubisoft have joined forces to create a new animated series called Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. This six-part series, created Adi Shankar, combines elements of animation and retro video games to create an enticing and unique viewing experience. Shankar compared the show to classic film Who Framed Roger Rabbit, as it brings together different universes and blends them seamlessly.

Set in a dystopian cyberpunk version of Earth, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix follows the story of Dolph Laserhawk, a cyborg soldier in a world controlled a powerful corporation named Eden. Eden has enslaved most of the population, and Dolph finds himself captured in their Supermaxx prison. The show takes viewers on an exciting journey as Dolph battles against Eden and fights for freedom.

While Shankar’s comparison to Who Framed Roger Rabbit is interesting, the premises of the two shows are quite different. Roger Rabbit is set in a whimsical world where animated characters coexist with humans, and the protagonist finds himself entangled in a mystery involving his love interest, Jessica Rabbit. On the other hand, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is a darker and more dystopian tale, exploring themes of power and oppression.

The combination of animation and video games in Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix adds an extra layer of excitement for viewers. This innovative blend allows the show to bring video game worlds to life and create a unique viewing experience. With the collaboration between Netflix and Ubisoft, fans can expect high-quality animation and captivating storytelling.

The animated series is set to debut on Netflix on October 19th. It is an exciting addition to the world of animated shows and promises to be a thrilling and immersive experience for viewers. With its dystopian setting, compelling characters, and the fusion of animation and video games, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is sure to leave a lasting impression.

