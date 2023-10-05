Fair Play: A Shaky Exploration of Power Dynamics in Corporate Culture

In the new film Fair Play, writer-director Chloe Domont takes on the world of corporate finance and explores the complexities of power dynamics and gender in the workplace. The story follows Emily and Luke, colleagues who are engaged in a secret romantic relationship. However, when Emily is promoted above Luke, their personal and professional lives become intertwined and threatened.

While the film attempts to examine the impact of gender on power dynamics and ambition for women, it falls short in execution. The character development is weak, the dialogue melodramatic, and the tone inconsistent. The chemistry between Emily and Luke is unconvincing, failing to portray them as a couple deeply connected. Their relationship lacks depth and their personalities are not fleshed out beyond their engagement and clandestine behavior at work.

Luke suffers from shallow characterization, portrayed as a cartoonish villain. He resorts to passive-aggressive comments and follows the advice of a men’s rights activist-type self-help guru. The film reveals that he only has his job due to personal connections and accuses Emily of using her sexuality to advance. This toxic behavior, while reflecting real-life issues, lacks tension and depth due to Luke’s one-dimensional portrayal.

As the film progresses, it veers into violence and a shock ending, sacrificing a thoughtful conclusion. It fails to fully engage with the challenging questions it raises about power imbalances in relationships and the blurred line between work and personal life. The viewer is left feeling frustrated and with little investment in the characters or their story.

Fair Play is part of a recent trend of films exploring gender politics incorporating a genre lens. However, in this case, the attempt to blend style and substance falls short. While the film teases the audience with the potential for insightful commentary, it ultimately fails to deliver.