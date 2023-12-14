Modern Regency-Inspired Wedding Gowns: A Bridgerton Collaboration

Allure Bridals has partnered with the hit Netflix series Bridgerton and its spinoff, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, to create a breathtaking line of modern regency era wedding gowns. The collection, designed the shows’ costume designer Lyn Paolo, made its debut on the runway in San Marino, California, and features an array of classical, whimsical, and colorful dresses.

Lending a touch of regency elegance to the collection is a stunning gown adorned with lacy puffy sleeves, a square neckline, a corset bodice, and an A-line skirt embellished with glitter. Another standout piece is a chic lavender-hued dress that channels the character Kate Sharma from the Bridgerton series. This ensemble boasts pleated sleeves, a corset, a voluminous skirt, and a dainty waistband, complemented lacy purple gloves and a diamond necklace.

For those who prefer a cottagcore aesthetic, Paolo has designed a floral embroidered gown featuring sheer long sleeves, a square neckline, and a light-weight skirt. The collection also includes more traditional wedding gowns with delicate designs, ruffled skirts, off-the-shoulder necklines, and peplum sleeves.

Both Allure Bridals and the costume designer, Lyn Paolo, expressed their excitement about this collaboration. Paolo expressed her joy and gratitude for the opportunity to work with the Allure team, while Kelly Crum, the CEO of Allure Bridals, praised the enchanting world of Bridgerton and its timeless elegance, which seamlessly translates to bridal gowns.

Throughout the Bridgerton series, various characters walked down the aisle in gowns similar to those featured in the collection. Queen Charlotte, played India Amarteifio, wore a gown with a corset frame, tulle peplum sleeves, and a pleated skirt when she married King George. Daphne Bridgerton, portrayed Phoebe Dynevor, chose an empire-waist dress with a lacy neckline, puffy sleeves, and floral embroidery for her wedding to Simon Basset, played Regé-Jean Page.

Fans of the series can now shop the Bridgerton Dresses collection at Allurebridals.com and bring a touch of regency glamour to their own special day.