Netflix and Capcom Team Up for “Onimusha” Anime Series

Netflix has announced that they will be collaborating with Capcom to produce an anime series based on the popular video game franchise, “Onimusha.” The series will be directed Shinya Sugai, known for his work on “Dragon’s Dogma” and the “Shikizakura” anime series.

While Netflix’s previous attempt at a samurai anime series, “Yasuke,” did not achieve the desired success, the streaming giant is not deterred from pursuing their next anime hit with “Onimusha.” Alongside this, Netflix is also working on a “Devil May Cry” series, indicating a strong partnership with Capcom.

The cast of the “Onimusha” series is set to feature Daika Yamashita from “My Hero Academia,” Makoto Furukawa from “One-Punch Man,” and Toshihiko Seki, a renowned voice actor with over 30 years of experience in the industry. This talented ensemble gives hope for a compelling adaptation, even though “Onimusha” may not have the same level of name recognition as other Capcom franchises.

Fans of the game series can anticipate the release of the anime series on November 2, 2023, but how the story will translate to a serialized format remains to be seen. With the collaboration between Netflix and Capcom, viewers can expect a visually stunning and action-packed journey into the world of “Onimusha.”

