The Complex Dilemma of Disability Representation in “Bodies”

“Bodies,” a new show streaming on Netflix, explores the complex issue of disability representation in science fiction. The show follows the investigations of DS Maplewood (played Shira Haas) as she stumbles upon the body of a mysterious victim in different time periods: 1890, 1941, and 2053. As the plot unfolds, the show delves into deeper themes of disability and the reality of living as a disabled person.

Through the character of DC Maplewood, the show highlights the strain and challenges faced disabled individuals. In one poignant scene, Maplewood visits her half-brother Alby, who is a wheelchair user. The tension between them arises as they discuss the desire for a cure or the freedom to live with their disability. This conflict reflects the real-life struggles of many disabled individuals who are often told they need to be fixed.

The representation of disability in “Bodies” is significant because it portrays the human reaction up close. It challenges the common narrative of disability being easily fixed and sanitized in science fiction and fantasy. Examples such as Batgirl, who was paralyzed in a graphic novel but later cured, and Geordi La Forge from Star Trek, who uses technological devices to see, highlight how disabled characters are often “fixed” without considering the complex realities they face.

“Bodies” bravely explores the darker inner workings of the disabled mind, shedding light on the conflict, ambiguity, and moral grey areas that disabled individuals navigate. It raises challenging questions, such as whether it is morally right to aspire for a cure and what sacrifices one is willing to make to achieve it. The show acknowledges that there are no effortless solutions and no straightforward resolutions when it comes to disability.

By portraying the harsh reality faced disabled individuals, “Bodies” aims to challenge societal expectations and stereotypes. It recognizes that disabled people are not one-dimensional characters but individuals with their own experiences, desires, and limitations. The representation in the show serves as a reminder that disabled representation should strive for honesty and a true reflection of the diverse experiences of disabled individuals.

