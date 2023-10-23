The Disappointing Update on a Second Season of “Bodies” Revealed Writer Paul Tomalin

Writer Paul Tomalin has shared a disappointing update about the prospect of a second season for the Netflix series “Bodies.” In an interview with Hello!, Tomalin revealed that the series was initially intended to be self-contained. He explained, “We went to Netflix like, ‘This is one series, this is a one and done, we wanna close this off,’ because I think when you have such an amazing concept up front, you [expletive] your audience off if you don’t solve it.” He expressed his dislike for leaving viewers with unanswered questions, stating, “As the viewer, I hate it when you get this amazing thing. And at the end it’s like, ‘Duh, duh, duh,’ and you’re like, ‘Right so I’ve got to wait a year and a half’.”

“Bodies” is an eight-part time-bending police drama that follows four different detectives from four different time periods as they investigate the same murder in London over a 150-year span. The series centers around the character Elias Mannix, played Stephen Graham, and also features Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Kyle Soller, Amaka Okafor, and Shira Haas.

While Tomalin did not completely rule out the possibility of a second season, he emphasized that the show was intended to have a conclusive ending. He stated, “We really wanted you to feel that you’d seen the red curtain at the end. That being said, when you see the back end, there’s certainly a dot dot dot. But the premise that the show sets comes to an end.”

Actress Amaka Okafor, who plays DS Hasan in the series, expressed her love for her character and her desire to return if given the opportunity. She said, “They told us it’s a limited series. But if I was telling my deepest heart’s desire, I would love to play her again. I love her. She’s like the best character I’ve ever had.”

While fans of “Bodies” may have hoped for a second season, it seems that the creators are intent on delivering a satisfying conclusion. Whether or not this decision will change in the future remains uncertain.

