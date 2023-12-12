Renewal of Blue Eye Samurai for Second Season Confirmed

The year 2023 has been marked numerous challenges for the filmmaking industry, resulting in an underwhelming performance. However, amidst these difficulties, a few projects managed to captivate audiences, including Netflix’s adult animated series Blue Eye Samurai. With its successful debut less than two months ago, the streaming platform has officially announced the renewal of the show for a second season.

Blue Eye Samurai received widespread acclaim from critics and viewers alike, which comes as no surprise given its impressive reception. Shortly after its release in November, the series secured a spot in Netflix’s Top 10 English television series list, maintaining its position for two weeks and garnering over 12 million viewers. The show also achieved a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an exceptional 88% on Metacritic, further solidifying its popularity.

Netflix shared the news of the renewal through a short video on Monday, featuring a recap of memorable moments from the show. The creators, Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, who happen to be husband and wife, also released a separate statement expressing their gratitude to the team and loyal fans. They emphasized their commitment to bringing the personal story set in Edo-period Japan to life authentically and beautifully.

The second season of Blue Eye Samurai promises to continue the protagonist Mizu’s quest for revenge, with creators teasing that there will be “a lot more blood to spill.” Set in Japan’s Edo era, the series follows Mizu, a half-white, half-Japanese swordmaster, as she seeks vengeance against four white men, including her father. Mizu faces various challenges due to her mixed-race identity, despite her attempts to conceal it.

While an official release date for the second season has not yet been announced, fans can look forward to the return of Maya Erskine as Mizu and potentially other cast members such as Brenda Song, Masi Oka, Darren Barnet, and Kenneth Branagh. The involvement of Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, who played a significant role in the first season, remains uncertain.

As of now, no further details about the upcoming season have been revealed. However, we will continue to provide updates once new information becomes available. In the meantime, viewers can catch up on the first season, currently available for streaming on Netflix.

In addition to the renewal of Blue Eye Samurai, Netflix is also generating excitement with the imminent release of Rebel Moon, a highly anticipated space opera, which will now premiere a few hours earlier than originally scheduled on December 22nd.