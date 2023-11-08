“Blue Eye Samurai”: An Unapologetically Violent Animated Series

Netflix has recently released “Blue Eye Samurai,” a captivating animated series that pushes the boundaries of violence on screen. The show, inspired female-fronted vengeance films like “Lady Snowblood,” demands full immersion in a world where bodies are severed, blood flows freely, and limbs are hacked with brutal precision.

The show’s executive producer, Green, shared insights into the production process, highlighting the careful selection of animators, ensuring they were up to the challenging task. The team maintained constant communication with the artists at every step, prioritizing their comfort and willingness to bring the visceral elements to life.

Green revealed that their unconventional approach sometimes startled the animators, resulting in assigning content warnings and seeking consent. It was crucial to provide the necessary context behind the more intense scenes, ensuring the team understood the purpose and impact of their work. The result was an exceptional team, expertly dubbed “SEAL team” Jane Wu, each member delivering their skills with Navy SEAL-like precision.

While “Blue Eye Samurai” may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it has quickly gained recognition as one of the most impressive animated series of the year. Viewers are treated to a visual feast that showcases the art of animation in its full glory, albeit in a graphic and brutal fashion.

