Netflix Renews Blue Eye Samurai for Second Season

Netflix has announced that it will be renewing the animated series Blue Eye Samurai for a second season. The surprise hit, created Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, has captivated audiences with its stunning visuals and compelling storyline.

The first season of Blue Eye Samurai left fans eagerly awaiting more, with its finale setting the stage for new adventures. The story follows Maya Erskine’s character, Mizu, a biracial samurai on a mission to eliminate white foreigners during Japan’s Edo period. In the upcoming season, Mizu and her captive Fowler, played Kenneth Branagh, will venture to London in pursuit of their targets.

Noizumi and Green have expressed their excitement for the continuation of the series, promising that Mizu has “a lot more blood to spill.” They also expressed gratitude to the creative team and viewers from around the world for their support.

While details about the plot of the second season and production timeline are yet to be announced, fans can currently enjoy the first season of Blue Eye Samurai on Netflix. This renewal is a testament to the show’s popularity and the positive response it has received.

With its unique blend of history, action, and captivating characters, Blue Eye Samurai has proven to be a standout series. Audiences can anticipate more thrilling episodes and further exploration of Mizu’s journey for vengeance in the upcoming season.