A Transformation Journey: Yasuhide Uno’s Rise to Success in Japan’s Streaming Industry

For many entrepreneurs, their journey starts with a strong desire to pave their own path and be different from their parents. This rings true for Yasuhide Uno, the billionaire founder of Usen-Next Holdings Co., Japan’s leading streaming service and Netflix’s biggest competitor in the country. But the road to success wasn’t always smooth for Uno, who initially wanted nothing to do with his father’s business.

Growing up, Uno’s relationship with his father was strained. In a poignant incident from his childhood, Uno fell ill and his father made a callous remark to his mother, saying they could always have more children if Uno didn’t survive. This left a lasting impact on him, and he vowed to be a completely different kind of entrepreneur.

However, fate had other plans. When Uno’s father was on his deathbed, he had no choice but to take over the family business. Reluctantly, he agreed to step into his father’s shoes and lead the company that would later become Usen-Next Holdings Co.

Today, Usen-Next Holdings Co. operates a thriving streaming service with over 4 million subscribers and a diverse portfolio that includes broadband internet and services for shops. Uno’s wealth soared to over $1 billion, making him a billionaire according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Uno’s story is a departure from the norm in Japan, where finding successors for family businesses can be a challenge. According to Teikoku Databank Ltd., around 60% of companies surveyed have yet to find a suitable successor, leading to the closure of a record number of small firms. However, Uno’s success serves as an example of a phenomenon highlighted in a 2014 paper – children are 60% more likely to become entrepreneurs if their parents were entrepreneurs themselves.

Despite the odds stacked against him, Uno’s transformation of Usen-Next Holdings Co. has been nothing short of remarkable. He navigated the company through challenging times, such as resolving legal issues related to unauthorized cable usage and weathering the global financial crisis. Uno’s strategic decisions, including selling and repurchasing the video-streaming service, have paid off. Usen-Next is now a prominent player in the Japanese streaming market, closely following Netflix in terms of popularity, according to research firm GEM Partners.

While Usen-Next’s streaming business has experienced significant growth, its store-services division, which includes background music and payment terminals, remains the primary contributor to profits. However, with the surge in popularity of streaming services during the pandemic, Usen-Next added 1.2 million new users last fiscal year, solidifying its position as a major player in the industry.

Uno’s vision and ability to adapt to the changing landscape of the entertainment industry have shaped Usen-Next’s success. With a wide array of content tailored to Japanese subscribers, Usen-Next aims to overtake Netflix in its home market. Industry analysts believe that Uno’s keen understanding of the Japanese market and his ability to execute strategic plans make this goal within reach.

As Usen-Next continues to expand its reach and innovate in the streaming industry, Uno’s entrepreneurial journey serves as an inspiration, highlighting the power of determination and challenging the status quo.

