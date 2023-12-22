Rebel Moon: Divided Opinions on Netflix’s Sci-Fi Epic

Rebel Moon, Netflix’s highly anticipated sci-fi epic, has finally arrived on the streaming platform. The film, which is one of the biggest releases of the year for Netflix, comes with a hefty price tag, making it one of the most expensive movies ever produced the streaming giant.

Director Zack Snyder initially conceived the idea for Rebel Moon as a Star Wars movie. However, he re-imagined the plot and turned it into its own original intellectual property. The movie has been divided into two parts, with the second part set to release in April 2024.

The first part of the story follows Kora, played Sofia Boutella, as she embarks on a mission to assemble a band of rebel warriors in order to combat an oppressive ruler. While the premise bears resemblance to Star Wars, Snyder’s take on the tale of rebels fighting against evil has failed to captivate the critics.

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire currently holds a disappointing 23% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, marking it as one of the lowest-rated films in Zack Snyder’s repertoire. It also shares the title of the worst-reviewed Netflix movie of the year, alongside Pain Hustlers.

Critics have not been kind to Rebel Moon, with many lamenting its incoherent storytelling, lackluster world-building, and excessive self-seriousness. However, there are some who find enjoyment in the film’s grand scale and homage to classic space opera narratives.

Despite the lukewarm critical reception, the audience score stands at a promising 71%. It’s no secret that fans of Snyder’s work are passionate and often diverge from the opinions of critics.

Rebel Moon may have faced a rocky start with the critics, but its release on Netflix is expected to attract a substantial audience. Whether it will claim the top spot remains to be seen, but its ambitious scope and dedicated fan base are likely to ensure its success on the platform.