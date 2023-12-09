Rebel Moon: A Sci-Fi Epic Arriving Early on Netflix

Netflix has announced that Rebel Moon, the highly anticipated sci-fi epic directed Zack Snyder, will be available to stream earlier than expected. Originally planned for a December 22nd release, the movie will now be accessible to Netflix subscribers in the United States on December 21st at 7pm Pacific/10pm Eastern.

Rebel Moon, also known as Part One: A Child of Fire, is a big-budget production with a price tag of about $166 million. Snyder, known for his work on Justice League, drew inspiration from a Star Wars pitch idea to create this two-part film.

The initial reviews for Rebel Moon have been mixed, following its premiere in London. While some viewers have expressed reservations, others have shown great enthusiasm and anticipation for the next installment.

This advance streaming release is a departure from Netflix’s usual prime time drop strategy. However, the streaming giant is clearly highlighting the significance of this film on its platform. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix plans to feature Rebel Moon prominently on its homepage, creating a “cinematic billboard” that will remain for several days. The billboard emphasizes that this is a Netflix World Premiere of an “epic film saga from Zack Snyder.”

Fans of Snyder will be pleased to learn that Part Two of Rebel Moon is already scheduled for streaming just a few months after the release of Part One. Set to premiere on April 19, 2024, it remains to be seen whether any changes will occur in the release date, mirroring the shift experienced with Part One.

As one of the standout releases on Netflix this December, Rebel Moon is a film not to be missed. Mark your calendars for its early streaming debut and immerse yourself in this epic sci-fi adventure.

