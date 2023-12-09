New Article: The Timeless Relevance of “Pluto” in a Changing World

Summary: The anime adaptation of Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki’s “Pluto” manga has finally arrived on Netflix, and it stays true to its source material while offering a fresh and darker take on the story. What sets “Pluto” apart is its 20-year-old political commentary that remains startlingly relevant in today’s world. The manga tackles themes of might vs. right, human-robot relationships, and the consequences of war. While the original story was set in a futuristic world where robots were the focal point, the manga transformed the setting into a commentary on the Iraq War. With the anime’s release coinciding with recent conflicts, such as Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, the themes of protest and the cyclical nature of violence hit even closer to home. Additionally, “Pluto” explores the ethical implications of artificial intelligence (AI) and its role in warfare, painting a chilling picture of a future where technology accelerates the atrocities of war without the remorse felt humans. Despite its futuristic setting, “Pluto” forces us to reflect on our own history and the ways in which it repeats itself. As we witness the destructive power of war in the news, the haunting dialogue from the story continues to resonate, reminding us of the need for humanity in a world increasingly dominated technology.