Netflix Faces Viewer Backlash Despite All-Star Cast in Holiday Film

Netflix’s latest holiday movie, “Best. Christmas. Ever!”, may boast an impressive cast, but viewer reception tells a different story. Despite featuring big names like Jason Biggs, Heather Graham, Matt Cedeño, and Brandy Norwood, the comedy has been panned fans.

The film tells the story of two families brought together a twist of fate on December 25th. While it currently sits in second place on Netflix’s global Weekly Top 10 list of most-watched movies, the fan response has been less than enthusiastic.

With a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 33%, viewers have taken to social media to express their disappointment in the movie. Comments range from confusion about the plot to declaring it the worst Christmas movie they’ve seen in a long time. Some even mockingly suggest that AI must have written the script.

However, amidst the viewer backlash and poor reviews, a few critics have found something to enjoy. Variety critic Courtney Howard praised the comedic and dramatic performances of Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham, noting their “tonal fluctuations [of] grace and nuance.” Screen Rant also commended the film for its sweet and sentimental plot.

While some critics see value in the festive flick, the viewer response indicates a divide in opinion. Nevertheless, Netflix continues to produce holiday content, even as they face their own challenges. Despite the backlash, the streaming giant has seen a surge in subscribers this year, leading to a price increase. The company believes that cracking down on password-sharing has contributed to their success, and recently raised the price of their premium ad-free plan in the US.

