Netflix’s ‘Beckham’ Surges in Initial Demand, But May Be Hurt Binge Model

Netflix is no stranger to streaming niche content, and sports documentaries have become increasingly popular among its users. The latest addition to Netflix’s sports documentary lineup is “Beckham,” a docuseries that delves into the life of English football icon, David Beckham. The series explores Beckham’s career, challenges, personal relationships, and his journey to becoming a celebrity.

Upon its release, “Beckham” quickly became the most in-demand documentary on a streaming platform in the UK, according to Parrot Analytics data. In fact, its demand levels were 10.3 times higher than the average show. Globally, the series also secured a place in the top 10 streaming documentaries.

Unlike many sports documentaries that are released with episodes staggered over time, Netflix chose to adopt a binge-release strategy for “Beckham.” This approach has its advantages and disadvantages. On one hand, the limited number of episodes, just four in this case, allows viewers to easily complete the series in a single weekend, leading to a surge in initial demand. However, this binge-release model may struggle to maintain audience engagement beyond the initial release days.

In comparison to other sports documentaries, “Beckham” experienced higher initial demand in its first three days after release, surpassing “The Last Dance” 44%. However, its demand began to decrease afterwards. On the other hand, “The Last Dance,” which employed a staggered release strategy with more episodes, saw a consistent growth in demand, reaching its peak with the release of its concluding episodes. This comparison highlights the varying impacts of different release strategies on audience engagement.

Interestingly, the release of the “Beckham” documentary also had a significant impact on the public’s interest in David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham. Both experienced a resurgence in popularity following the premiere of the series. Prior to the documentary, David was ranked as the 305th most sought-after talent in the UK, and Victoria was 149th. However, after the premiere, David’s demand skyrocketed, making him the top talent in the UK, while Victoria reached the 5th position.

These findings suggest that while Netflix’s binge-release strategy may lead to initial spikes in demand, it may struggle to maintain long-term engagement. The release strategy employed for sports documentaries can have a significant impact on audience demand and interest. As streaming platforms continue to cater to audiences’ evolving viewing preferences, finding the right release strategy will be crucial for capturing and retaining viewership.

Sources:

– Parrot Analytics data