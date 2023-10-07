Netflix’s “Beckham: A Documentary Series” Captures the Complexity of David and Victoria Beckham’s Marriage

Director Fisher Stevens’ docuseries “Beckham” offers an in-depth look into the life and career of football superstar David Beckham. The series explores Beckham’s achievements on the pitch, but it also delves into the challenges and complexities of his marriage to Victoria Beckham.

Stevens, a seasoned documentary filmmaker, had unprecedented access to the Beckhams, allowing him to capture intimate and personal moments. However, the series falls short in addressing rumors of David’s alleged extramarital affairs during his time in Madrid.

In the third episode, the subject of David’s infidelity is briefly touched upon but never directly addressed. The interviews, conducted separately with David and Victoria, avoid any explicit acknowledgments or denials of the alleged affairs. Stevens explains that he approached the topic discussing the difficulties the couple faced, rather than explicitly asking about infidelity.

The lack of clarity on such a significant issue weakens the documentary, as it leaves viewers wanting more insight into the couple’s struggles and how they overcame them. It raises questions about whether Stevens became too close to his subjects or was perhaps intimidated them.

Another flaw of the series is Stevens’ presence in the documentary itself. While not as intrusive as other self-interviewing directors, Stevens appears frequently, engaging in casual banter with David. This buddy-buddy dynamic undermines the seriousness of the documentary and its exploration of Beckham’s career and personal life.

Overall, “Beckham” offers a comprehensive view of David Beckham’s life, but it falls short in fully addressing the complexities of his marriage and the rumors surrounding it. Despite these flaws, the documentary series provides captivating insights into the world of one of football’s greatest icons.

