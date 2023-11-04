The Jacksonville Public Library Welcomes Best-Selling Author and Netflix Star for Virtual Event

The Jacksonville Public Library is thrilled to announce its participation in the collaborative event, Season 3 of Illinois Libraries Present. The event will kick off with a special guest appearance Maya-Camille Broussard, the renowned star of Netflix’s Bake Squad. This exciting virtual event will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, November 8th at 7PM.

Maya-Camille Broussard is not only a celebrity baker but also a James Beard Award Finalist. She is the proud owner of Justice of the Pies, a well-known bakery in Chicago. Broussard will be joining the audience to discuss her recently published cookbook, “How to Bake with Love,” as well as providing insights into the bakery business.

During the event, participants will have the opportunity to gain inspiration for their upcoming Thanksgiving meals, especially those on a limited budget or with low income. Broussard’s bakery, Justice of the Pies, has a history of partnering with various charities in the Chicago area, offering meals to underserved communities. Additionally, in collaboration with Frontline Foods, the bakery has provided food from local restaurants to frontline workers during the pandemic.

One of the unique aspects of Broussard’s story is her experience as a hearing-impaired baker. She hopes to inspire young and aspiring bakers sharing her triumphs and struggles and highlighting that anyone can pursue their passion for cooking, regardless of obstacles. Broussard’s determination and success serve as a testament to her message: “Look at me, here I am.”

The event is free and open to the public; however, registration is required. To register, please contact the Jacksonville Public Library at 217-243-5435. For those unable to attend in person, the library offers the option to watch the event from the comfort of your own home via Zoom. To register for at-home viewing, please email Adult Services Librarian Ali Jones at [email protected] or contact the library directly.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to gain valuable insights from Maya-Camille Broussard, a talented baker and inspiring figure in the culinary world.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the event taking place?

The event will be held on Wednesday, November 8th at 7PM.

How can I register?

To register for the event, please call the Jacksonville Public Library at 217-243-5435. If you prefer to participate from home, you can also request the Zoom link emailing Adult Services Librarian Ali Jones at [email protected] or calling the library.

Is the event free?

Yes, the event is free and open to the public.

What will Maya-Camille Broussard discuss during the event?

Broussard will talk about her cook book, “How to Bake with Love,” her bakery business, and her experiences as a hearing-impaired baker. She will also provide insights into budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal ideas.

Can I watch the event from home?

Absolutely! If you are unable to attend the event in person, you can register for at-home viewing and receive the Zoom link. Simply contact Adult Services Librarian Ali Jones at [email protected] or call the library to register for this option.