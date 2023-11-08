Netflix’s Live-Action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” Series Reveals Aang and Appa Reunion

Netflix has unveiled an exciting new poster for its highly anticipated live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” In the poster, we see Aang, the story’s protagonist, alongside his loyal comrades Katara and Sokka as they ride on the back of the enchanting Appa. Appa, a combination of a flying bison and a manatee, serves as a magical creature in the beloved animated series.

Set to make its debut on the streaming platform in 2024, the live-action series has generated immense buzz among fans. As we eagerly await an official first look later this week, the newly released poster hints at the stunning visuals and fantastical world that await viewers.

The cast of the series features Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko. Accompanying them are acclaimed actors Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh. The series is helmed showrunner Albert Kim, along with executive producers Michael Goi, Dan Lin, and Lindsey Liberatore. Directors attached to the project include Goi, Roseanne Liang, Jabbar Raisani, and Jet Wilkinson.

It is important to note that Netflix’s adaptation is separate from Avatar Studios, a venture developed original “Last Airbender” creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. DiMartino and Konietzko subsequently departed from the Netflix adaptation to focus on Avatar Studios at Paramount.

Albert Kim, the showrunner, expressed his excitement for the live-action series, remarking on the potential to bring a fresh visual perspective to the beloved animated world. Kim stated, “A live-action version can not only faithfully translate what had been done in animation — it can bring a rich new visual dimension to a fantastic world. We’ll be able to see bending in a real and visceral way we’ve never seen before.”

Stay tuned for the official poster release, which will be available tomorrow. Additionally, mark your calendars for November 1 when a brand-new glimpse into the series will be revealed, offering fans a tantalizing taste of what’s to come.