Avatar: The Last Airbender Creator Skips M. Night Shyamalan’s Adaptation for a Fresh Start

In a recent interview, Albert Kim, the creator of Netflix’s upcoming show Avatar: The Last Airbender, revealed that he intentionally avoided watching M. Night Shyamalan’s 2010 live-action adaptation of the beloved cartoon. Kim shared that he didn’t want Shyamalan’s film to influence his own vision for the series.

“I’ll tell you something, I never watched the Shyamalan movie,” he stated. While he did consider watching it at one point, he decided against it, explaining, “I don’t really want those images in my head as I start to go forward with our version of this project. So I avoided it purposefully.” Kim wanted to ensure that the upcoming Netflix series would be a fresh and original interpretation of the source material.

Shyamalan’s adaptation received significant criticism from audiences and critics alike, particularly regarding its casting choices and visual effects. Kim acknowledged these issues and made a conscious effort to avoid similar pitfalls in his own adaptation.

The challenge of working on a beloved show with millions of fans was not lost on Kim. Expressing his excitement and anxiety, he confessed, “You’d have to be an idiot not to be intimidated a little bit. My first reaction after ‘Hell yeah!’ was ‘Holy s—! Do I really want to do this? Is there a way to improve upon the original?'”

Kim’s adaptation comes with a strong commitment to inclusivity and representation. The casting of white actors in Asian or indigenous roles was a major criticism of Shyamalan’s film. Kim aims to set new benchmarks prioritizing diverse casting choices and setting higher standards for inclusivity in the entertainment industry.

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to premiere on February 22, 2024. With a deliberate avoidance of Shyamalan’s adaptation and a focus on inclusivity, fans can anticipate a fresh and highly anticipated interpretation of the beloved cartoon series.