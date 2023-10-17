Netflix Releases New Photos of Fire Nation Characters in “Avatar: The Last Airbender” Live-Action Series

Netflix has unveiled a fresh glimpse into the highly anticipated live-action series, “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” The streaming platform recently shared new photos of several Fire Nation characters, giving fans their first look at the cast in their respective roles.

Among the unveiled images are Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko. These new photos add to the previously released images of Aang, Katara, Sakka, and Zuko.

While the live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” currently lacks a premiere date, it is set to debut on Netflix in 2024. The first season of the series will comprise eight episodes, following the story of Aang as he embarks on a journey to fulfill his destiny as the Avatar and restore peace to a war-torn world ravaged the Fire Nation.

The showrunner and executive producer of the series is Albert Kim, with Jabbar Raisani, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback, and Michael Goi also serving as executive producers. Raisani and Goi will also direct episodes of the series, alongside Roseanne Liang and Jet Wilkinson.

Excitingly, fans of “Avatar” can expect more content in the near future. “Avatar” creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are currently working on an animated film that will extend the story of Aang and his friends under the Avatar Studios banner, with the film scheduled to premiere in late 2025.

The release of these new photos has generated considerable buzz among fans, who eagerly anticipate the live-action adaptation of this beloved animated series. With an all-star cast and a team of talented creatives behind the scenes, the forthcoming series has the potential to capture the essence and magic of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” in an exciting new format.

