Netflix’s Avatar Showrunner Avoids Watching M. Night Shyamalan Film

Summary: In the upcoming live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender Netflix, showrunner Albert Kim made a conscious decision not to watch the previous film directed M. Night Shyamalan. Kim believed that avoiding the movie’s images would allow him to create his own vision for the project, free from any negative influence. The showrunner acknowledges that he has heard the criticisms surrounding Shyamalan’s adaptation but assures fans that his version will be different.

Kim’s decision not to watch the Shyamalan film demonstrates his commitment to delivering a fresh and original take on the beloved animated series. By purging himself of any preconceived notions, he aims to develop an authentic live-action version that can stand on its own merits. This dedication reflects on the initial trailer for the Netflix adaptation, which seems to show a departure from the previous film’s shortcomings.

The previous live-action film adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender received heavy criticism, despite its moderate success at the box office. Fans of the animated series were disappointed with the lackluster execution and stray from the source material. It is no surprise that Kim, as a fan himself, would want to distance himself from this failed attempt.

By not watching the previous adaptation, Kim shows that he is focused on creating a faithful and enjoyable experience for Avatar fans. His approach offers hope for a new beginning for the beloved franchise. With the release of the live-action series approaching in February, fans eagerly await Kim’s refreshing take on the world of bending and the epic adventures of Aang, Katara, and Sokka.