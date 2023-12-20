New Live-Action Series Showrunner Talks Challenges

In a recent interview, Albert Kim, the showrunner for the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” on Netflix, opened up about the challenges he faced taking over the project. Kim expressed both excitement and trepidation about continuing without the show’s original creators.

When Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino announced their departure from the live-action series due to creative differences, it left Kim in charge of steering the ship. Despite being a writer on “Pantheon” and an executive producer on “Sleepy Hollow,” Kim admitted that replacing the iconic duo was daunting.

“I was definitely intimidated,” Kim admitted. “After the initial excitement of the opportunity, I couldn’t help but question whether I could improve upon the original and satisfy the expectations of millions of fans. These were tough questions that I had to ask myself.”

According to DiMartino, their decision to leave the project was due to a lack of control over the creative direction of the series. In an open letter, he expressed disappointment that the final product would not align with their original vision. While acknowledging that the live-action adaptation may still be enjoyable, DiMartino made it clear that it would not be the show they had intended to create.

Meanwhile, Konietzko and DiMartino have moved on to lead Avatar Studios, where they are working on various new animated projects set in the “Avatar” universe. Fans can look forward to an animated feature film slated for release in 2025.

Kim revealed that the writers working on the Netflix adaptation are also fans of the original series. He emphasized that they drew upon their personal experiences and favorite elements of the show during the development process. However, Kim hinted at some changes, mentioning a conscious decision to start the live-action series differently to establish its own identity.

As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” streaming on Netflix starting February 22. It remains to be seen how the audience will react to the new adaptation and its departure from the animated series’ beloved storyline.