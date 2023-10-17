Arcane Revealed as an Official Part of League of Legends Universe

Arcane, the popular Netflix series based on the world of League of Legends, has officially been announced as part of the League of Legends universe. This revelation comes as Riot Games, the creators of League of Legends, confirmed that all new storytelling in the universe will now exist alongside one another. The head of IP Creative, Laura DeYoung, explained that this decision was made to address inconsistencies that had arisen over the years, undermining character development and the believability of the world. The shift will be gradual, and Riot Games assures fans that they will not retcon every champion or story that has been previously told.

Arcane tells the story of two sisters, Jinx and Vi, who find themselves on opposite sides of a conflict between the city of Piltover and its underbelly, Zaun. The series delves into the origins of Hextech, a technology powered hex crystals that allows individuals to harness elemental and spirit magic. Vi wields Atlas Gauntlets, while Jinx uses a weapon called Fishbones. These origins as depicted in Arcane will now be considered the official origins within the League of Legends universe.

In addition to the announcement, a video featuring developers Andrei van Roon and Jeremy Lee provided a sneak peek at the game’s upcoming champions and revealed updates for the character Skarner to align with Arcane’s depiction of Hextech.

Arcane is currently available for streaming on Netflix, and fans eagerly await news on the previously announced second season. In the meantime, there are plenty of great shows to watch on Netflix.

Definitions:

– Retcon: Retroactive continuity, or retcon, is the altering of previously established facts in a work of fiction to fit new story developments.

– Hex crystals: Crystals imbued with magic that serve as a power source in the League of Legends universe.

Sources:

– Riot Games – Twitter Announcement.