According to the latest report from Redanian Intelligence, a reliable source of information on The Witcher franchise, Netflix is gearing up to make a big announcement about a new anime spin-off. While there is limited information available about the project, it is rumored to be titled ‘The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep’ and will center around the character Essi Daven.

Based on the short story ‘A Little Sacrifice,’ which is part of Andrzej Sapkowski’s second book in The Witcher saga, Sword of Destiny, the film will delve into Daven’s history as a bard and her complex relationship with Jaskier and Geralt of Rivia. Although a detailed synopsis has yet to be revealed, Redanian Intelligence suggests that Netflix is currently developing promotional materials for the spin-off.

This potential announcement aligns with Netflix’s upcoming Geeked Week, which could provide the perfect opportunity to share more details about the anime. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep would be the second anime spin-off following the success of The Nightmare of the Wolf.

While information regarding The Witcher season 4 has been scarce due to production delays caused Hollywood strikes, it has been confirmed that Liam Hemsworth is diligently preparing for his debut as Geralt of Rivia. Fans eagerly anticipate the continuation of this beloved series.

