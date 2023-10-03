“All the Light We Cannot See”: A Voice of Resistance in War-Torn France

In the upcoming limited series adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s bestselling novel, “All the Light We Cannot See,” Netflix brings to life a compelling story set during World War II. The first trailer offers a glimpse into the journey of Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a blind French teenager, and her father, Daniel, as they escape from German-occupied Paris. Their mission is to protect a valuable stone from falling into the hands of the Nazis.

Seeking refuge, Marie-Laure and her father find themselves in St. Malo, France, with her uncle, Etienne LeBlanc. Etienne, a member of the French Resistance, records secret radio broadcasts. However, it is Marie-Laure who becomes the unexpected voice of her uncle’s war efforts, making her a target for the Nazis.

The series, directed Shawn Levy, consists of four episodes, with Levy, Dan Levine, and Steven Knight serving as executive producers. The first two episodes premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Levy was honored with the Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award.

Levy aimed to create a period drama that goes beyond mere aesthetics, emphasizing the emotional connection that viewers can establish with the characters. His goal was to capture the humanity and resilience of those living in war-torn France.

“All the Light We Cannot See” will be released on Netflix on November 2nd. The trailer offers a glimpse into the gripping narrative that awaits viewers, as Marie-Laure finds her voice amidst the darkness of war.

