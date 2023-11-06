We Can Find Hope in the Darkness: All the Light We Cannot See Shines a Timely Spotlight on Empathy

Amidst the backdrop of the Nazi occupation of France in 1943, the Netflix drama All the Light We Cannot See, directed and executive produced Shawn Levy, takes on a striking relevance in today’s world. Set in the midst of conflicts such as the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict, Levy describes the story as unfortunately “timely.” Instead of drawing parallels to individual events, Levy hopes that viewers will take away a deeper message of empathy and hope.

The narrative follows the journey of Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a blind French girl portrayed blind actress Aria Mia Loberti, and Werner Pfennig, a disillusioned Nazi radio technician played Louis Hofmann. Against the dark backdrop of war, these two young people manage to protect their humanity and maintain hope for a better future.

In our current global climate, marked the war in Ukraine and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, many of us feel encompassed darkness. Levy acknowledges this shared sentiment, stating, “We all feel it, we all feel surrounded that darkness right now with multiple wars raging in our world.” However, All the Light We Cannot See presents an opportunity to view the world in shades of grey, rather than reducing it to simple binary distinctions of good versus evil.

Levy and showrunner Steven Knight aim to remind viewers that people are complex, and it is essential to see beyond surface labels. Knight emphasizes that understanding who someone is, rather than what they are, should be the focus of our interactions. By highlighting the personal stories of Marie and Werner, the series encourages empathy and challenges the notion of easy categorizations.

In these moments of darkness, Levy asserts the importance of holding on to our better selves and our humanity. All the Light We Cannot See serves as a powerful reminder to view others with empathy and compassion, regardless of their affiliation or nationality. By doing so, we can build bridges beyond the conflicts that divide us.

