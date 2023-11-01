New and Insightful Perspective on “All the Light We Cannot See” Limited Series

The limited series adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “All the Light We Cannot See,” on Netflix has garnered attention, but it may not be what viewers were expecting. While the show captures the essence of the novel’s setting and conflict, it falls short of creating a truly impactful and cohesive narrative.

Set in a walled city in Nazi-occupied France during World War II, the series aims to deliver an uplifting tale of connection and overcoming divisions. However, the execution screenwriter Steven Knight and director Shawn Levy leaves something to be desired. The series lacks the desired effect, delivering a flat and jumbled story.

Most of the story takes place in the present tense, as residents of the besieged city await liberation American forces. Marie, a young blind woman, and Werner, a German soldier and radio tech, are the central characters who find their paths intertwined. Marie’s illicit radio broadcasts and Werner’s skill with radio form the basis of their connection. Flashbacks provide insights into their backgrounds, but the show struggles to effectively weave these narratives together.

One notable departure from the novel lies in the depiction of Werner’s character. In the original story, Werner experiences an internal evolution as he grapples with the moral challenges of growing up in a fascist state. However, in the series, Werner remains morally pure and decent throughout. This oversimplification detracts from the nuanced exploration of his character.

The series also makes peculiar choices in terms of language and accent. While it was filmed on location in France, the dialogue is entirely in English, with British accents given to French characters and German actors speaking English with accents. This decision raises questions about Netflix’s commitment to international storytelling.

“All the Light We Cannot See” may not meet the high expectations set the novel. It struggles to find the right balance between sentiment and realism, resulting in an underdeveloped and disjointed narrative. However, the series still offers a glimpse into the complexities of wartime experiences, reminding us of the enduring power of human connection amidst the darkest of times.

