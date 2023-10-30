The Evolution of Netflix’s Advertising Business: Challenges and Opportunities

Nov. 3 marks an important milestone for Netflix as it completes its first year in the advertising business. The streaming giant has had a transformative journey since it entered the programmatic market, playing a significant role in reinvigorating Microsoft’s position. However, as Netflix enters its second year, it faces new challenges and a formidable competitor in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming ad-supported tier.

Digiday had the opportunity to speak with industry experts to gain insights into the current state of Netflix’s advertising business. With the recent appointment of Amy Reinhard as the new president of advertising, the company seems set to enter a new phase. While Netflix has achieved an impressive milestone of reaching 5 million ad-supported viewers, there are concerns about its ability to deliver sufficient reach for advertisers.

Amidst these shifts, Amazon Prime Video’s entry into the ad-supported streaming market poses a potential threat to Netflix’s dominance. As the battle for ad dollars intensifies, Netflix will need to leverage its success and adapt to evolving market dynamics to maintain its competitive edge.

