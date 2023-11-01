Netflix’s Ad-Supported Tier Gains Momentum, Surpassing 15 Million Active Users

Netflix’s ad-supported plan has gained significant traction, with the streaming giant revealing that it now boasts over 15 million active users per month. This milestone comes just one year after Netflix introduced the cheaper tier, aiming to drive subscriber growth and increase revenue following a period of slowdown.

In May, the company reported five million monthly ad-tier users. Since then, Netflix has been steadily raising prices for its ad-free options to encourage more subscribers to opt for the ad-supported tier, which generates higher revenue per user through commercial placements. Last month, Netflix announced subscription price increases for select streaming plans in the United States, Britain, and France, after exceeding Wall Street’s expectations with 9 million new subscribers in the third quarter, compared to a projected 6 million.

Interestingly, Netflix’s decision to embrace commercials in April 2022, after years of resistance, was prompted a decline in subscribers during the first quarter of that year. Recognizing the potential of an ad-supported model, rival streaming service Disney+ followed suit introducing its own ad version shortly after Netflix’s launch.

The adoption of ad-supported plans is a trend observed across the streaming industry. Services like HBO Max, Paramount+, and Peacock have also introduced ad-supported versions, mirroring the long-standing business model of the television industry.

Looking ahead, Amazon’s Prime Video plans to join the ad-supported arena next year, as it introduces a higher-priced ad-free tier alongside its current offerings. Netflix, in its third-quarter report, highlighted that its ad-supported plan, priced at $6.99 per month in the United States, has experienced nearly 70% sequential growth in membership. Additionally, in regions where the ad-supported option is available, approximately 30% of Netflix’s signups have come from users choosing this tier.

As the streaming landscape expands and evolves, the increasing popularity of ad-supported plans underscores viewers’ willingness to accept commercials in exchange for more affordable subscription options.

