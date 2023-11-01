Netflix’s Ad-Supported Tier Gains Momentum with 15 Million Monthly Active Users

Netflix has revealed that its ad-supported tier now boasts 15 million monthly active users globally, marking a significant increase from the 5 million users reported in May. This update comes as Netflix continues its expansion into the advertising space, following its launch of ad-supported content last November.

The streaming giant’s efforts to encourage viewers to adopt the ad-supported model raising the price of ad-free viewing seems to be paying off. The increase in monthly active users suggests that audiences are embracing the option to access Netflix’s content for free with the inclusion of ads.

Amy Reinhard, Netflix’s recently appointed president of advertising, expressed the company’s intention to revolutionize advertising and help marketers tap into the immense fan base generated its captivating shows and movies. Reinhard’s statement signals Netflix’s commitment to shaping the future of advertising on its platform.

In addition to its growing ad-supported user base, Netflix has exciting plans for its ad formats. By the end of this year, the company will introduce “Moment Sponsorships” in the United States, allowing advertisers to sponsor local holidays and cultural events. This format will expand globally in 2024, along with other sponsorship opportunities.

Netflix will also enable advertisers to incorporate QR codes into their ad creative for US-based campaigns starting in early 2024. This functionality aims to enhance interactive engagement between advertisers and viewers.

Although the anticipated binge ad format, where advertisers can sponsor an episode of ad-free viewing after viewers consume three consecutive episodes, was originally planned for a late 2023 release, it has been delayed until Q1 of 2024.

Moreover, Netflix is actively working to improve campaign measurement on its platform. The company plans to partner with third-party providers internationally to enable campaign verification 2024, building on previous collaborations with companies such as DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science, EDO, and Nielsen.

Netflix’s growth in its ad-supported tier highlights its traction within the advertising industry. As the company continues to innovate in this space and offer new opportunities for brands, marketers can capitalize on the platform’s extensive reach and engaged user base.

