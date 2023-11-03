Netflix Introduces Exciting Features for Ad-Supported Plan Subscribers

Netflix is shaking things up on its one-year anniversary of the ad-supported plan introducing new features that will delight its subscribers. In a groundbreaking move, Netflix will now allow users on the ad-supported tier to download videos for offline viewing, making it the first streaming service to offer this feature to ad-supported users. Additionally, binge-watchers will be rewarded with bonus ad-free episodes, a unique offering that sets Netflix apart from its competitors.

The ad-supported tier, initially known as “Basic with Ads” and now renamed “Standard with Ads,” was launched in November 2022 as a more affordable option for viewers. Since then, Netflix has been continuously improving this plan, including enhancing video resolution and introducing two concurrent streams.

Netflix’s advertising president, Amy Reinhard, shared in a recent blog post that all subscribers on the ad-supported plan will soon have the ability to download videos for offline viewing. This feature is set to be available the end of the week, marking a significant milestone for Netflix and making it the only streaming platform to offer downloads for ad-supported users.

While it’s unclear whether downloaded videos will include ads, the popularity of the ad-supported tier speaks for itself. In just six months, the number of global monthly active users on this plan has increased from 5 million to 15 million, as viewers embrace this cost-effective streaming option.

One exciting update that has been announced is the introduction of a “binge” ad unit, scheduled to roll out in early 2024. This innovative feature will reward Netflix users who binge-watch three episodes of a show with a fourth ad-free episode, keeping viewers engaged and encouraging extended watching sessions. Netflix understands its audience’s binge-watching habits and is leveraging this behavior to enhance the overall user experience.

As Netflix continues to enhance the quality and features of its ad-supported plan, it remains a compelling option for budget-conscious viewers. In fact, the success of Netflix’s ad-supported plan has spurred competitors like Disney+, HBO Max, and Peacock to consider similar offerings. The trend of allowing ad-supported users to download videos for offline viewing is likely to expand across the streaming industry, further elevating the value of these subscription options.

