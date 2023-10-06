Netflix Struggles to Scale Up in India Despite Lowering Subscription Costs

According to a report from AllianceBernstein, Netflix has faced difficulties in expanding its business in India, despite consistently lowering subscription costs in the country. The analysts note that Netflix has approximately 6.5 million subscribers in India, compared to the 20 million subscribers of Prime Video. The clear dominant player in the market, however, is Disney+ Hotstar, which has over 40 million subscribers.

AllianceBernstein identifies two main factors contributing to Netflix’s slower growth in India. Firstly, they mention the lack of local content available on the platform, with only 12% of titles being specific to the Indian market. In comparison, Prime Video offers approximately 60% of its catalog in domestic languages. Secondly, the report suggests that value for Indian consumers is more closely associated with lower-cost linear TV and internet video rather than a comparison with other streaming services.

Despite these challenges, Netflix has made efforts to penetrate the Indian market. In August, the company entered into a unique partnership with Jio Platforms, India’s largest telecom operator, to include Netflix in the carrier’s pay-as-you-go plans. Nonetheless, the report suggests that a higher density of local-language content and a better understanding of local consumers’ preferences are necessary for Netflix to succeed in India.

Disney’s Hotstar remains a dominant force in India, largely due to its extensive cricket streaming offerings. The platform even provides free streaming of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup to mobile users. Additionally, JioCinema, a new venture billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is gaining traction acquiring rights to high-profile cricket matches.

In conclusion, while Netflix has made efforts to expand its presence in India lowering subscription costs and forming partnerships, it has yet to achieve significant success in the market. The demand for local content and the popularity of cricket streaming continue to be crucial factors determining the success of streaming services in India.

