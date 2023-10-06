Netflix Struggles to Expand in India, Lags Behind Prime Video and Disney+

In a report to clients, analysts at AllianceBernstein revealed that Netflix has been unable to achieve significant growth in India, despite consistently lowering subscription costs in the country. The streaming giant currently has around 6.5 million subscribers in India, while Prime Video boasts 20 million subscribers and Disney+ Hotstar dominates with over 40 million subscribers in the South Asian market.

According to AllianceBernstein, one of the key reasons for Netflix’s slower growth in India is the lack of local content. Only 12% of the titles available on the platform in India are local, compared to Prime Video’s 60% catalog in domestic languages. The analysts argue that a higher density of local-language content is necessary to cater to the preferences of Indian viewers.

Despite lowering prices in India, Netflix has encountered a poor reception in the country. This is in contrast to its strategy of raising prices in other key markets. In an effort to expand its reach, Netflix entered into a unique partnership with Jio Platforms, India’s largest telecom operator, to bundle its streaming service with the carrier’s pay-as-you-go plans.

The analysts at AllianceBernstein highlight two key takeaways from Netflix’s struggles in India. Firstly, the need for a higher availability of local-language content to cater to the preferences of viewers. Secondly, they emphasize that in emerging markets like India, value is more closely associated with lower costs of linear TV or internet video, rather than a comparison with other streaming services. They point to India as YouTube’s largest market and a key growth area for social media.

Disney’s Hotstar has maintained its dominance in the Indian market offering popular cricket streaming options that consistently attract millions of live viewers. The platform currently provides free streaming of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup to all mobile users. JioCinema, the latest venture billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is adopting a similar strategy acquiring rights to high-profile cricket matches and is emerging as a strong competitor to Netflix.

In conclusion, Netflix faces challenges in scaling up its business in India due to the lack of local content and the preference for cost-effective options. As competition grows in the Indian streaming market, it remains to be seen how Netflix will adapt its strategy to attract more subscribers.

Sources:

– AllianceBernstein Report (no URL provided)