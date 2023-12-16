Best Alternatives to Netflix’s Most-Watched Movies in 2023

Summary: Netflix has released its list of the most-watched movies and shows for the first half of 2023. While some of the top movies may not be considered instant classics, there are better options available on the streaming platform. Here are five movies that diverge significantly from the most-watched list but are worth your time.

The Woman King:

If you’re a fan of action thrillers, “The Woman King” is a must-watch. This film takes place in an African kingdom and follows Viola Davis as the leader of an all-female warrior unit. With stunning cinematography and captivating action sequences, it beautifully portrays the struggles of these warriors during a time when the king faces the decision to continue or end the slave trade.

Heat:

For a gritty crime drama, “Heat” is unparalleled. Starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, this film delves into the complex lives of a cop and a thief whose paths intertwine. With powerful performances from the cast and a gripping storyline, it has rightly earned its place as one of the best crime dramas of all time.

Snowpiercer:

Directed Bong Joon-ho, the mastermind behind “Parasite,” “Snowpiercer” is a unique post-apocalyptic action film. Chris Evans stars as a man fighting his way through a train in a world frozen winter. The movie combines thrilling action with social commentary, making it an engaging and thought-provoking watch.

Always Be My Maybe:

If you’re in the mood for a rom-com with a twist, “Always Be My Maybe” is a perfect choice. Starring Ali Wong and Randall Park, the film tells the story of childhood friends who reunite after a falling-out. With a stellar performance from Keanu Reeves playing a hilarious version of himself, this movie offers both laughter and heartwarming moments.

The Nice Guys:

For a dose of comedy and action, “The Nice Guys” delivers. Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe star as an unlikely duo in this ’70s-inspired buddy cop film. With a clever plot and sharp dialogue, it keeps you entertained from start to finish.

While the most-watched movies on Netflix may not be everyone’s cup of tea, these alternative films offer a refreshing change of pace. So, grab some popcorn and get ready for a movie experience that is sure to captivate and entertain.