Netflix’s 2023 Streaming Strategy: Scaling Back for Success

A recent analysis reveals that demand for new Netflix premieres in 2023 is reaching new heights and persisting longer than in previous years. The average new series on Netflix experiences its peak demand two days after its premiere, with demand skyrocketing to 11.3 times the average series demand. This surpasses the previous record from 2019 when the average new premiere reached 9.4 times the average series demand.

One contributing factor to this surge in demand is the reduction in the number of new U.S. series premieres on Netflix this year. However, it is important to note that this slowdown is not exclusive to the platform. The entertainment industry as a whole has experienced a decrease in new series premieres due to production disruptions caused strikes.

Interestingly, this data also demonstrates how “less can be more.” By cutting back on shows that may have underperformed, Netflix has witnessed an increase in average demand for its new releases. This strategic approach helps satisfy investors who seek responsible financial decisions from streaming services like Netflix, moving away from the growth-at-all-costs mentality of previous years.

The most highly demanded new series premiere on Netflix this year is the live-action remake of “One Piece,” with demand reaching 53 times the average series demand in its first 30 days. This outperforms other notable premieres such as “The Night Agent” and “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

While Netflix has occasionally experimented with multi-part releases to extend audience engagement, their new series generally follow the binge-watching model. Demand for a new Netflix series tends to surge in the first few days but rapidly declines afterward. This stands in contrast to the demand pattern of average HBO series premieres over the past six years. HBO series demonstrate a consistent weekly pattern of demand peaks and troughs as new episodes are released each week. On average, HBO series reach their peak demand six weeks into the season, at 9.2 times the average series demand.

Netflix’s peak demand may have improved in 2023, but adopting a weekly release strategy could potentially help retain audiences for a longer duration.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Are there fewer new Netflix series premieres this year?

Yes, both Netflix and the entertainment industry as a whole have experienced a slowdown in new series premieres due to production stoppages caused strikes.

2. What was the most in-demand new series premiere on Netflix this year?

The live-action remake of “One Piece” has been the most highly demanded new series premiere on Netflix in 2023, with demand reaching 53 times the average series demand in its first 30 days.

3. Does demand for new Netflix series decline rapidly after the initial spike?

Yes, the binge-release model employed Netflix results in a significant drop in demand after the initial surge. In contrast, HBO series releases follow a weekly pattern, with demand peaking six weeks into the season.

(Source: TheWrap)