Discover the Top 20 Must-Watch Original Series on Netflix

Looking for some new and exciting series to binge-watch on New Year’s Eve? Netflix has got you covered! Here are 20 of the best original series that will keep you hooked and entertained throughout the night.

1. Supernatural Thrills in Stranger Things: Join the group of kids in Hawkins as they face off against new supernatural foes using Eleven’s incredible powers.

2. A Romantic Tale in Bridgerton: Set in the Regency Era, follow the love lives of the Bridgerton siblings as they navigate the complexities of society.

3. A Twisted Mystery in Wednesday: Follow Wednesday Addams as she uncovers dark secrets and hones her psychic abilities at Nevermore Academy.

4. Love and Obsession in You: Enter the mind of Joe Goldberg, a charming yet disturbing character, as he goes to extreme lengths in his pursuit of love.

5. Superhero Family in The Umbrella Academy: Watch the dysfunctional siblings come together to save the world from an impending apocalypse.

6. American in Paris in Emily in Paris: Experience the joys and challenges of Emily Cooper, an American marketer, as she starts a new life in the city of love.

7. Coming-of-Age Drama in Euphoria: Follow a group of teenagers as they navigate love, identity, and substance abuse in a complex world.

8. Class Divide in Elite: Witness the clash of worlds when three underprivileged teens join an elite high school in Spain.

9. Monarchy Drama in The Crown: Dive into the trials and tribulations of Queen Elizabeth II as she struggles to maintain the monarchy.

10. Romance in a Small Town in Virgin River: Join Melinda Monroe as she escapes her past and finds love in a quaint Northern California town.

11. Fantasy Adventure in The Witcher: Follow Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter, as he battles not only supernatural creatures but also the darkness within humanity.

12. Mystery and Time Travel in Dark: Unravel the secrets of a small German town and its intertwined past through this gripping thriller.

13. True Crime Drama in Inventing Anna: Follow journalist Vivian Kent as she investigates the captivating case of Anna Delvey, a con artist who scammed New York elites.

14. Quirky Comedy in Sex Education: Laugh along with socially awkward Chris Otis as he sets up a hidden sex therapy clinic in his high school.

15. From Teacher to Kingpin in Breaking Bad: Witness Walter White’s transformation from a chemistry teacher to a powerful figure in the drug trade.

16. Thrills on the High Seas in 1889: Board an immigrant ship and experience mind-bending events that challenge the passengers’ sanity.

17. Crafty Heists in Money Heist: Join the Professor and his team of skilled criminals as they take on daring heists that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

18. Zombie Apocalypse in All of Us Are Dead: Follow a group of trapped students as they fight for survival during a zombie virus outbreak in their school.

19. A Heartbreaking Story in 13 Reasons Why: Delve into the tragic tale of Hannah Baker and the events that led to her decision to end her life.

20. Crime-Fighting Superhero in Daredevil: Experience the thrilling adventures of Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer day and a vigilante night, as he battles against injustice.

With such a diverse range of genres and captivating storylines, these 20 original Netflix series are sure to keep you entertained and wanting more. So grab your snacks, settle in, and get ready to embark on a binge-watching marathon this New Year’s Eve!