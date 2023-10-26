Fresh and Funny: Top Alternatives to the Most Popular Netflix Movie

Sometimes, the choices made fellow humans can leave us perplexed. This week, the most popular movie on Netflix’s global streaming chart is “Old Dads,” a film that has garnered a mere 24% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s a comedy vehicle for comedian Bill Burr, but it has received mixed reviews, with descriptions ranging from “boorish and obnoxiously vulgar” to “unfunny assault on PC culture.”

While “Old Dads” may not be everyone’s cup of tea, let’s explore some highly rated alternatives that will surely tickle your funny bone.

1. Midnight Run: This 1988 buddy movie starring Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin is a hilarious action-comedy that still holds up today. With a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it follows the escapades of a good guy and a bad guy forced to go on the run together. The chemistry between De Niro and Grodin is pure gold, and the film has been praised for its superb acting and satisfying plot.

2. Groundhog Day: A classic with a twist, “Groundhog Day” combines screwball comedy with cynicism and darkness. Directed Harold Ramis and starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell, this film follows the story of a man who finds himself trapped in a time loop, reliving the same day over and over again. With its inventive storytelling and memorable performances, it’s a comedy that continues to deliver big laughs with each viewing.

3. Monty Python and the Holy Grail: While “Life of Brian” may receive more recognition, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” is considered many to be the funnier of the Monty Python movies. Made on a shoestring budget, this gloriously silly film showcases the absurd comedic genius of the Monty Python troupe. It’s a true masterpiece of absurd comedy that will leave you in stitches.

4. They Cloned Tyrone: If you’re looking for a fresh and funny sci-fi comedy, “They Cloned Tyrone” is the perfect choice. With a 95% approval rating from critics and 100% from viewers, this film combines smart writing, excellent direction, and a stellar cast including Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris. It playfully subverts genre tropes while delivering an enjoyable and socially conscious experience.

So, if “Old Dads” isn’t your cup of tea, these four alternatives offer plenty of laughs and entertainment. Enjoy the comedic brilliance of these films, and let the laughter roll!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why is “Old Dads” the most popular movie on Netflix despite receiving poor reviews?

A: Popularity is subjective, and people have different tastes in movies. While critics may have given “Old Dads” negative ratings, it’s possible that the film resonates with a specific audience, or viewers simply enjoy the comedic style of Bill Burr.

Q: Can I find these alternative movies on Netflix?

A: Yes, all four alternatives mentioned in this article are available to stream on Netflix. So, grab some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the laughter!

Q: Are there any other highly rated comedy movies on Netflix?

A: Absolutely! Netflix offers a wide range of comedy movies to suit various tastes. Browse through their comedy category to discover more hilarious gems worth watching.