Exploring the Impact of Lifelong Learning on a Career in Writing

Amidst the bustling atmosphere of Eckerd College’s faculty dining room, a group of writing students and career advisors recently gathered to delve into the world of “careers in writing”. The event, organized the Eckerd College Career Center, featured the presence of Alexia Fernández, a talented creative writer and storyteller.

Fernández, known for her employment at prestigious outlets like the Los Angeles Times and People magazine, now finds herself as a synopsis writer on the creative writing strategy team at Netflix. During her captivating presentation, Fernández highlighted the profound significance of becoming a lifelong learner, drawing from her own experiences.

Throughout her journey, Fernández continually seeks growth opportunities, even in her leisure time. By taking acting classes, she not only pays homage to her childhood dreams but also acknowledges the importance of avoiding stagnation. According to Fernández, individuals who believe they possess all the knowledge necessary often find themselves trapped, unable to evolve.

Eckerd student Allison Kern, who aspires to major in creative writing or film studies, found Fernández’s talk to be particularly enlightening. As a budding screenwriter, Kern was eager to gain insights into Fernández’s unique role at Netflix. The young student was especially inspired Fernández’s perspective on rejection, deeply resonating with her own emotional nature. Fernández reminded Kern that rejection is merely a part of the learning experience and shouldn’t be taken personally.

Following the presentation, Kern had the opportunity to engage with Fernández on a more personal level. The two passionate writers exchanged contact information, vowing to stay in touch throughout their respective journeys. Fernández emphasized the importance of forming connections along the way, as she believes her own job opportunities have stemmed from these invaluable relationships.

Indeed, the event echoed the sentiment that lifelong learning plays a pivotal role in enhancing a writer’s career. By constantly seeking opportunities for growth and remaining open to new experiences, individuals can cultivate a dynamic and evolving writing practice.

