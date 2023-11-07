Netflix Plans Third Installment of Enola Holmes Franchise, Continues Collaboration with Millie Bobby Brown

Netflix is in the early stages of developing a screenplay for a third movie in the popular “Enola Holmes” franchise, featuring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. The first film, released in 2020, introduced audiences to Enola Holmes, the younger sister of famous detective Sherlock Holmes, as she embarks on her own detective adventures. The sequel, released last year, was met with positive reviews and solidified the franchise’s success.

Scott Stuber, the Head of Netflix Film, expressed his enthusiasm for Millie Bobby Brown’s talent and their partnership on the “Enola Holmes” films. In an interview with Collider at the reopening of the American Cinematheque at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood, Stuber discussed the potential to extend the Holmes IP and continue Enola’s story. While still in the screenplay development phase, Stuber’s aspiration is to create another installment in the franchise.

The announcement of the third film coincides with Netflix unveiling the poster for Millie Bobby Brown’s upcoming fantasy movie, “Damsel,” directed Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Set to release in 2024, “Damsel” tells the story of a young woman who finds herself in a dangerous situation after agreeing to marry a prince, only to discover that she’s been marked as a sacrificial offering. Trapped in a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her intelligence and strength to survive.

Netflix’s commitment to working with Millie Bobby Brown demonstrates their recognition of her rising star status. The success of the “Enola Holmes” franchise and the anticipation surrounding “Damsel” further solidify her talent and appeal to audiences.

