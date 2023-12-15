Netflix Expanding Gaming Catalog with Exciting New Titles

Netflix is making significant strides in the gaming industry, with the announcement that 86 games will be available to subscribers the end of the year. The company plans to release 40 of these games in 2022, including the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto Trilogy. Additionally, Netflix has revealed that they have nearly 90 games in development, suggesting that they are just getting started in their gaming endeavors.

In a recent blog post, Netflix highlighted some of the upcoming titles that subscribers can look forward to. These include Cosy Grove: Camp Spirit, FashionVerse, Game Dev Tycoon, and Sonic Mania Plus, which are expected to be the company’s biggest releases in the near future.

One of the challenges Netflix has faced is making their games accessible on all devices, particularly mobile. However, the company has taken the first step towards their long-term vision rolling out a test for games on TV and computers in the US, UK, and Canada. They plan to expand this feature to other countries and add new games as they continue to evolve.

Among the other games mentioned in the blog post are Braid, Hades, Monument Valley 1 and 2, which are highly recommended for download. These titles promise exciting gameplay and immersive experiences for gamers.

Netflix’s venture into the gaming industry comes on the heels of the tremendous success of their hit show Squid Game. Not only has the show captured the world’s attention, but it has also spawned a reality TV competition based on the series. The blog post hints at a game set in the Squid Game universe, where players can compete in various games from the show.

Furthermore, Netflix has recently announced plans to enter the live sports streaming market, further expanding its offerings beyond movies and TV shows.

As Netflix continues to make advancements in the gaming space, subscribers can anticipate a more diverse and exciting catalog of games to enjoy in the future.