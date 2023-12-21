Disney’s Licensing Deal with Netflix Signals Streaming Wars Victory

Summary: Disney’s recent licensing deal with Netflix confirms Netflix’s domination in the streaming wars. While other studios have struggled with their streaming ventures, Netflix has thrived, benefiting from its tech company status and subscriber scale. Although Netflix saw a slump in original content, its success with licensed titles like “Suits” demonstrated its power as a content aggregator and its ability to create demand. As Netflix continues to attract global audiences, studios are increasingly seeking cash infusions from the platform. Meanwhile, Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown helped gain millions of new subscribers, and its ad-supported tier is projected to surpass Disney+ in ad revenue. However, as current revenue streams become exhausted, Netflix is exploring gaming ventures and live sports broadcasts. The streamer is also focused on expanding hit properties into franchises and potentially creating offscreen experiences. While Netflix has shied away from wide theatrical releases, adopting a broader theatrical strategy could boost engagement and open a new limited revenue stream.

The Streaming Battle Concludes: Disney’s Surrender to Netflix

Disney seems to have admitted defeat in the fierce streaming wars striking a licensing deal with Netflix. As the majority of studios struggled and depleted their market values in attempts to compete in the streaming landscape, Netflix emerged as the victor. Wall Street continues to view Netflix as a tech company rather than a traditional media business, contributing to its resilient stock performance. Despite a slight dip in original content success, Netflix showcased its dominance with “Suits,” a non-exclusive title licensed from a legacy studio. The remarkable popularity of this title exemplifies the platform’s position as a licensed-content aggregator and its ability to create demand. In many cases, viewers watch what is popular on Netflix because it is popular on Netflix, leading to word-of-mouth successes like “Squid Game” and “Suits.” Netflix’s ability to turn seemingly worthless content from other studios into blockbusters has sent a clear message: studios need Netflix more than Netflix needs them. Therefore, it is no surprise that more licensed titles will likely flow to the platform as rival studios seek cash infusions to enhance their streaming businesses. On the other hand, Netflix faces the challenge of sustaining growth when its current revenue streams become saturated. The platform is exploring opportunities in gaming ventures, live sports broadcasts, and turning hit properties into franchises. While theatrical releases have not been a priority for Netflix, adopting a broader theatrical strategy could increase engagement and create an additional revenue stream. Disney’s surrender to Netflix solidifies the latter’s position as the reigning streaming powerhouse, leaving Netflix ample time to strategize its next move and maintain its victory.