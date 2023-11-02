Netflix’s Ad-Supported Tier Adds Offline Downloading Feature, Setting a New Standard

Netflix has just announced a major upgrade to its ad-supported tier that is sure to delight users. In a recent official blog post, the streaming giant confirmed that users on its most affordable plan will soon be able to download TV shows and movies for offline viewing. This feature was previously exclusive to subscribers on the more expensive ad-free tiers, but Netflix is now expanding its availability.

Unlike competitors such as Disney Plus and Max, Netflix’s downloaded content will also be ad-free. This sets Netflix apart as the only major streaming service to offer offline downloading on its ad-supported tier without any advertisements. This move is a significant boost for Netflix and makes its ad-supported option even more enticing when compared to its rivals.

Netflix’s ad-supported tier has been steadily growing since its launch a year ago. With 15 million subscribers globally, it has proven to be a viable option for users looking for a more affordable streaming experience. As the cost of basic plans across the industry continues to rise, there is a possibility that ad-supported plans may become more popular in the future.

Looking ahead, Netflix has even more exciting plans for its ad-supported tier. In 2024, the streaming service will introduce a binge-watching initiative that rewards consecutive episode viewing with an ad-free episode. Additionally, Netflix plans to bring a wider range of ads to its platform in the new year, including ads with QR codes.

Netflix’s move to introduce offline downloading to its ad-supported tier not only adds value for users but also sets a new standard in the streaming industry. As competition among streaming services intensifies, it is refreshing to see Netflix taking proactive steps to enhance user experience and provide better options for its subscribers.

